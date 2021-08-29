WESTERLY — Lucas Hiltz could not have asked for much more from the Westerly High boys lacrosse team than the first-year coach received in 2021.
Playing their first season since 2019 because of the pandemic, an untested squad with a 22-year-old head coach produced an 8-2 record and a semifinal berth in the Division III tournament — a success in any campaign let alone a transitional season.
"Going into the year in my first year of coaching, I was unsure of our abilities or the rest of the division's," said Hiltz, who is Westerly's all-time leading scorer, which included leading the state in assists during a 2015 division title run. "There were a lot of question marks and uncertainties, but this team laid it all out on the field and came through big time."
The Bulldogs placed four players on the All-Division III first team: seniors Madigan Hiltz and Michael Garafola and juniors Luke Marley and Jack Morrone. Sophomore Lance Williams made D-III second team.
Hiltz, Lucas' younger brother, used his size and ability to produce 31 goals and 11 assists for 42 points (second on team). The 6-foot-1 Hiltz combined power with his skills to offer a different package of ability than did his older brother, who showcases more moves and spins to elude defenders.
"Madigan has grown up a lot since the last time Westerly played," Lucas said. "He started taking advantage of his size and athletic ability to take control on the field. There is always issues during games when offenses get jammed up. Madigan was able to hammer his way through people to get us back on our game."
Garafola's game was based on power as a 6-1, 275-pound defender. The All-State football player's ability to move his feet made him an imposing obstacle for opposing attackers.
"Michael knows how to position himself and lock down people," Hiltz said. "The biggest part of defense is positioning yourself in the right place. That's 75% of it. Some kids who lack strength can be in position but get run over. That was never an issue with Michael."
Morrone led Westerly in scoring with 35 goals and 11 assists as an attacker.
"He's a slippery attack man," Hiltz said. "He plays the same position I did at Westerly. I told him things I learned, mainly three dodge moves, and he immediately picked them up and used them all season."
Marley scored 11 goals and added a pair of assists, utilizing his speed to generate fastbreaks and trigger offense.
"He's one of our most tenacious players," Hiltz said. "No matter what the game, he gave 100%. He hates to lose and is fast and strong."
Williams scored seven goals to go with 14 assists to make second team.
