STONINGTON — Conor Doyle's first season as Stonington High's boys lacrosse coach was nearly a historic one. The Bears came tantalizingly close to winning their first ECC tournament title this past spring.
Waterford prevailed in double overtime, 6-5, in May to win the ECC and end Stonington's impressive bid for the elusive prize, a bid that included an 11-10 upset of East Lyme in the semifinals.
Stonington barely slipped past Fitch to qualify for the fourth and final ECC playoff spot, but ultimately advanced further than ECC Division II regular-season champion Bacon Academy, as well as East Lyme. The Bears went on to win a Class S state tournament game over Norwich Tech/Windham before falling to Ellington, 6-3, in the quarterfinals. They finished with an 11-8 record.
The success should continue next season — four juniors represented the Bears on the ECC Division II first team: attacker Cam Elenteny, midfielder Ben Massengale, defender Ben French and midfield defender Jackson Hayes.
Elenteny, who will attend Loomis Chaffee Prep next year, topped the 50-goal mark for the second straight season to repeat as All-ECC after making the ECC North All-Star squad last year. He led the Bears in scoring with 79 points (52 goals, 27 assists).
"Cam is an outstanding all-around player, excellent dodger, shooter and feeder," Doyle said. "He really took command on the offense this season by calling out plays and dictating the pace of play."
Massengale (32 goals, 12 assists) made the Division II first team after earning honorable mention honors as a sophomore. Massengale was a lethal shooter from the right side and had a knack for scoring key goals, including the game-winner in overtime against East Lyme and the game-tying score versus Waterford in the ECC tournament final.
"Ben was our best shooter and always reliable on the clear and in clutch situations," Doyle said. "He plays with passion and fire for four quarters every game."
French was a repeat All-ECC selection as a defender. He sacrificed getting involved in any offense by focusing on limiting the opposition's top scorer.
"Ben was a lockdown defender," Doyle said. "He caused a lot of turnovers for us. He matched up with the best offensive player on the opposing team. He was also versatile to be able to play long-stick midfielder reps at times when needed."
Hayes also focused on defense, specializing on gaining possession on loose groundballs as a midfielder. He had one goal and one assist this past season.
"It was his first year on the team and he played outstanding," Doyle said. "We matched him up with the best midfielder whenever we could. He was a groundball machine."
Sophomore attacker Tyler Simao, who scored 51 goals, was named ECC Division II honorable mention along with senior goalkeeper Will Banfield. Senior Jake Flynn, who scored 15 goals, was named ECC scholar athlete. Senior defender Alex Castagliuolo made the ECC sportsmanship list.
