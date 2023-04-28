WESTERLY — Unbeaten Westerly High limited Narragansett to one goal in the third quarter and pulled away from the Mariners for a 10-6 win in a Division III boys lacrosse game on Friday at Augeri Field.
Westerly (6-0, 6-0 Division III) led 4-3 at the half, but outscored Narragansett 4-1 in the third quarter to lead 8-4.
Lance Williams finished with three goals and an assist for Westerly. Alex Luzzi and Matt Horton contributed two goals each. Liam Cody had a goal and three assists.
Caleb Williams finished with a goal and an assist and Michael Gervasini scored once.
Westerly goalie Ryder Casady made 11 saves on 17 shots. Narragansett is 5-3, 5-3, with two of the losses coming against Westerly.
The Bulldogs next travel to Mt. Hope on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
