WATERFORD - All that stood between Stonington High and its first ECC boys lacrosse tournament championship Thursday was top-seeded East Lyme, the dynasty of all area dynasties with 16 tourney titles in 20 years.
East Lyme showed its dominance in the regular season, handing the Bears their only loss in a one-sided eight-goal game.
But Stonington showed if there's a Will, there's a way.
Bears' faceoff specialist Will French, who missed the first East Lyme game with the flu, was very much there Thursday, winning 16 of 20 faceoffs and even triggering some of the Bears' offense to lead Stonington to its first ECC tourney title, pulling away late for a 13-6 pounding of the Vikings.
"Will is a game changer," Stonington coach Conor Doyle said. "He must have been 80% wins on faceoffs. He's a nightmare for opposing coaches. I know he's planning to play football at Nichols College, but he may have to reconsider his choice of college sport because I think he'd be a game-changer in college."
Second-seeded Stonington (17-1) broke open a 5-4 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter with a late flourish, scoring three to take an 8-4 lead heading into the fourth. Again French imposed his will on the game, winning the fourth-quarter faceoff, sprinting forward to control the ball and feed Nate Mahoney for a goal just seven seconds into the period for a 9-4 edge.
"I'm always working on faceoffs, either for two hours at practice or when I get home," French said. "On the rug I work on being fast with my hand-eye coordination and counters. I constantly watch videos on faceoffs. I feel in control of the game when I'm winning them. You can see when a team is losing, it hurts them to the core when they can't get possession to make a comeback."
After Gavin Wight scored for East Lyme to bring it to 9-5 with 10:27 left, Stonington dominated the rest of the way with Ben Massengale, Ethan Mahoney, defender Jackson Hayes and Cam Elenteny scoring. Doyle felt confident coming into the game with French ready to play.
"I knew talent wise we matched up with them," Doyle said. "I told the guys all week to hustle and outhustle them. We'll be gassed, they'll be gassed. We were able to push the pace and the wheels fell off for them."
The Bears excelled in all facets of the game: faceoffs, offensive execution, defense and goaltending by Andrew Whitman, never trailing from start to finish. Junior Ethan Mahoney scored five goals to lead all scorers. Elenteny, Stonington's top goal scorer all season, scored three and was named the James Courtney Most Outstanding Player.
In between his goals was a litany of French faceoff wins - the common thread to Stonington's most complete game perhaps ever in program history.
"If the choice for MVP is a hard decision, it means you played pretty well," Doyle said. "Cam didn't score the most goals today but he starts the offense. Cam draws every eye from the defense, draws three guys and finds backside guys.
"Yes, Will wins the ball and Whitman was a game changer too. He just picked up a goalie stick midway through last year. We haven't needed him to make a lot of saves but he wants to be in the situation he was in today."
Stonington's defensive wall of Ben French, 225-pound Patrick McGugan, 6-5 Brady Mullen and Jackson Hayes was stout all game. Hayes converted a first-half interception into a Bear fastbreak and Ethan Mahoney goal. He punctuated the win with a steal in the Viking end and diving shot to score with 2:33 left for a 12-6 lead.
When Elenteny posed for his photo with the Courtney MOP trophy, he called French over to join him.
"If you look at the stats, he's won 85 percent of the faceoffs all season," Elenteny said. "Just because I may lead the team in goals and assists, I wanted everyone to know how important he is to this team."
French may have to call Waterford's field "his house." As a junior, he scored six touchdowns and accounted for over 300 total yards in Stonington's epic football OT loss to Waterford. He gladly traded all of those stats for his one assist and 30 wins out of 34 faceoffs Thursday.
"I've thoroughly dedicated myself to the sport after missing all of last year with academic issues," French said. "It hurt me to see the guys lose by a goal to Waterford last year. I was determined to finish strong as a senior."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.