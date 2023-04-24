STONINGTON — Cam Elenteny scored four goals and assisted on two others as undefeated Stonington High cruised past St. Bernard-Wheeler, 17-3, in an ECC Division II boys lacrosse match on Monday.
Tyler Simao scored three times and had an assist. Jackson Hayes contributed two goals and two assists for the Bears. Will French, who won 22 of 22 faceoffs, scored two goals and had an assist.
Nate Mahoney scored twice. Ben Massengale and Ethan Mahoney each contributed a goal and an assist. Logan Christina and Maclan Griscom each had a goal.
Stonington (7-0, 4-0 Division II) next hosts East Lyme on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
