MONTVILLE — Cam Elenteny scored five goals and Tyler Simao added three as Stonington High shut out Montville, 13-0, in an ECC North Division boys lacrosse game Thursday.
Both players had two assists. Will French contributed a goal and two assists. Aidan Davies, Joe Hayes, Jake Flynn and Ethan Mahoney each scored a goal. Kyle Marino assisted on one goal.
Stonington goalie Will Banfield made 16 saves and the Bears prevented Montville from scoring on seven man-down situations.
Stonington (7-5, 5-1 ECC North) outshot Montville, 47-18. Montville is 3-6, 3-4.
Stonington next travels to Bacon Academy on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
