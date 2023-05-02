LEDYARD — Cam Elenteny scored five goals and assisted on another as Stonington High shut out Ledyard-Griswold, 15-0, in an ECC Division II boys lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Will French won 13 of 14 faceoffs and scored a goal. Nathan Mahoney scored two goals and had two assists.
Ben Massengale and Tyler Simao each contributed a pair of goals and an assist. Ethan Mahoney, Jackson Hayes and Cooper Light each scored a goal.
Goalie Andrew Whitman made 10 saves.
Ledyard-Griswold is winless at 0-11, 0-5 Division II. Stonington (9-1, 5-0) next faces St. Bernard-Wheeler on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Bears host Montville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
