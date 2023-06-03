WESTON — Weston limited Stonington High to one goal in the second half and ended the Bears season with a 20-5 win in the Class S boys lacrosse quarterfinals on Saturday.
Stonington trailed 9-4 at the half, but the Trojans outscored the Bears, 11-1, in the second half for the win.
Cam Elenteny had two goals and an assist for Stonington. Nathan Mahoney, Ethan Mahoney and Ben Massengale scored a goal each. Tyler Simao had an assist.
No. 7 Stonington finished the season 16-3. No. 2 Weston (15-3) next plays No. 3 New Fairfield on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.