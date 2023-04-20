WATERFORD — Cam Elenteny, Tyler Simao and Ethan Mahoney scored four goals each as Stonington High remained unbeaten with a 17-6 win against Waterford in an ECC out-of-division boys lacrosse game on Thursday.
Elenteny had four assists, while Simao and Mahoney contributed two each. Ben Massengale finished with three goals and two assists. Copper Light scored once and had an assist. Nathan Mahoney also had a goal.
Stonington's Will French won 21 of 25 faceoffs. Goalie Andrew Whitman made 12 saves.
Waterford dropped to 4-3. Stonington (6-0) next hosts St. Bernard/Wheeler on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.