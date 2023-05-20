BURLINGTON, Conn. — Cam Elenteny, Nathan Mahoney and Ethan Mahoney scored three goals each as Stonington High defeated Lewis Mills, 13-4, in a nonleague boys lacrosse game on Saturday.
The Stonington win ended a five-game Lewis Mills winning streak.
Elenteny also contributed three assists. Tyler Simao finished with two goals and two assists and Ben Massengale had two goals and an assist.
Maclan Griscom and Jackson Hayes each had an assist.
Goalie Andrew Whiteman made seven saves and Will French won six of 19 faceoffs.
Lewis Mills is now 13-3. Stonington (14-2) next faces NFA in the ECC Tournament semifinals at East Lyme on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
