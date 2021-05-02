STONINGTON — NFA scored in overtime and defeated Stonington High, 11-10, in an ECC out-of-division boys lacrosse game on Saturday.
The score was tied at 10 after four quarters.
Cam Elenteny scored five times for Stonington and also had an assist. Ben Massengale contributed a pair of goals. Nate Hennessey, Will French and Matthew Tipple finished with a goal each.
Tyler Simao had three assists, Joe Hayes two and French one.
NFA moved to 3-3 with the win. Stonington (3-5) next hosts Fitch on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
