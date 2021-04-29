STONINGTON — Waterford scored two goals in the fourth quarter and edged Stonington High, 4-3, in an ECC out-of-division boys lacrosse match Thursday night.
The match was tied at 2-2 heading into the final quarter.
Stonington's Cam Elenteny finished with two goals and Joe Hayes had one. Tyler Simao assisted on one of the goals. The Bears struggled to score against Waterford's zone defense.
Will French won 10 of 11 faceoffs for Stonington. The Bears picked up 17 ground balls, while Waterford had 15.
Both teams are now 3-4.
Stonington next hosts NFA on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.