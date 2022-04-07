STONINGTON — Cam Elenteny scored five goals and Tyler Simao had four as Stonington High downed St. Bernard/Fitch, 18-4, in an ECC Division II boys lacrosse match Thursday.
Stonington (3-0, 2-0 ECC Division II) led 14-2 at the half. Simao had two assists and Elenteny one.
Nate Hunyh scored three times for the Bears. Will French contributed two goals and an assist and Ben Massengale finished with two goals.
Ethan Mahoney had a goal and two assists and Maclan Griscom scored the other Stonington goal.
St. Bernard/Wheeler dropped to 0-2, 0-2. Stonington next travels to Bacon Academy on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
