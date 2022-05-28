STONINGTON — Cam Elenteny scored three goals, including the 100th of his career, as Stonington High topped Norwich Tech-Windham Tech, 17-4, in the qualifying round of the Class S boys lacrosse tournament on Friday.
Elenteny, who also had three assists in the win, now has 101 career goals and 46 assists. The junior scored 50 as a sophomore and has 51 this season.
No. 15 Stonington (11-7) moves to the first round of the tournament where it will travel to No. 2 Ellington on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Ethan Mahoney finished with four goals and an assist for the Bears. Tyler Simao finished with three goals and an assist. Nate Mahoney scored twice as did Cooper Light. Jackson Hayes also scored for Stonington and Nate Hunyh contributed an assist.
No. 18 Norwich Tech-Windham Tech ended the season 8-9.
— Keith Kimberlin
