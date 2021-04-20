Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.