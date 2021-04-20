STONINGTON — Bacon Academy scored the first four goals of the game and topped Stonington High, 13-9, in an ECC North Division boys lacrosse game on Monday.
Bacon (2-0, 2-0 North Division) led 4-0 after the first quarter, but Stonington scored four goals of its own in the second quarter and only trailed, 5-4, at the half.
Bacon responded in the third quarter with four more goals and led 9-6 at the end of the period.
"Slow starts in quarter one and quarter three put us behind right out of the gate; tough to battle back," Stonington coach Nick Warhola said in an email.
Cam Elenteny finished with three goals and three assists for the Bears. Ben Massengale and Will French each scored twice. Joe Hayes and Tyler Simao had one goal each, and Nate Hennessey contributed an assist.
Stonington goalie Will Banfield finished with 13 saves, including some "incredible stops," according to Warhola.
Warhola said French was also effective on faceoffs.
Stonington (2-1, 2-1) next travels to East Lyme on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
