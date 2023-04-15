STONINGTON — Tyler Simao scored six goals and assisted on three others as unbeaten Stonington High beat Ledyard-Griswold, 15-1, in an ECC Division II boys lacrosse game on Saturday.
Ethan Mahoney finished with three goals and three assists. Cam Elenteny had two goals and two assists.
Ben Massengale, Will French, Cooper Light and Logan Christina each scored a goal. Nate Mahoney finished with two assists. French won 18 of 19 faceoffs.
Stonington (4-0, 2-0 Division II), led 10-0 at the half. Ledyard-Griswold dropped to 0-5, 0-1.
Stonington next hosts Bacon Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
