NORWICH — Tyler Simao scored the 100th goal of his career and Stonington High edged NFA, 11-10, in an ECC out-of-division boys lacrosse game on Saturday.
Simao, a junior, also contributed an assist. Ben Massengale finished with three goals and three assists. Cam Elenteny contributed three goals and an assist. Ethan Mahoney had four assists.
Stonington's Will French won 19 of 23 faceoffs and goalie Andrew Whitman had 12 saves.
NFA is now 5-3. Stonington (8-1) next faces the Ledyard-Griswold co-op at Ledyard at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
