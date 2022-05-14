OLD LYME, Conn. — Tyler Simao and Ben Massengale led the Stonington High boys lacrosse team to an 18-14 win over Old Lyme in a nonleague game Saturday.
Simao had four goals and four assists and Massengale finished with three goals and six assists as the Bears (9-5) snapped a four-game winning streak for Old Lyme (6-7).
Nate Hunyh added four goals, Cam Elenteny had three goals and one assist, and Jake Flynn had two goals and one assist. Ethan Mahoney scored a goals and won 23 of 35 draws, and Nate Mahoney scored once.
Stonington led 9-7 at halftime.
The Bears, who've won three in a row, next host Bacon Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
