MONTVILLE — Tyler Simao scored six goals and Cam Elenteny contributed four goals and three assists as Stonington High topped Montville, 21-4, in an ECC Division II boys lacrosse game Tuesday.
Ethan Mahoney finished with three goals and two assists, and Ben Massengale had two goals and three assists. Nathan Mahoney added two goals and one assist.
Cooper Lecera, Cooper Light, Maclan Griscom and Aiden Carter each scored a goal. Simao, Lecera and Jackson Hayes had one assist each.
Will French won 21 of 24 faceoffs and assisted on one goal. Stonington goalie Andrew Whitman made five saves.
It was the season opener for Montville. Stonington (2-0, 1-0 Division II) next travels to Fitch on Saturday for a 10:30 a.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.