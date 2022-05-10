WESTERLY — Prout-Exeter West Greenwich limited Westerly High to one goal in the second half and beat the Bulldogs, 14-5, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Tuesday at Augeri Field.
Prout-EWG (5-3, 5-3 Division II) led 6-4 at the half, but outscored Westerly 8-1 in the second half.
Liam Cody scored two goals for Westerly. Jack Morrone contributed a goal and two assists, and Michael Carreiro had a goal. Eric Fusaro and Lance Williams each added one assist.
Westerly goalie Ryder Casady made 12 saves.
Westerly (2-9, 2-7) plays Prout-EWG again on Thursday, this time on the road, at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
