SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Prout/Exeter West Greenwich limited Chariho High to three goals in the second half to earn a 15-9 Division II boys lacrosse win on Friday.
Prout/EWG led 8-6 at the half and outscored Chariho 7-3 in the second half.
Charlie Krause finished with two goals and three assists for the Chargers. Nigel Palmer had two goals and an assist, and Max Marshall scored twice.
Konnor Perrin and Nate Ballard each added a goal and an assist, and Brendan Allamby scored once.
Prout/EWG improved to 7-4, 7-3 Division II. Chariho (7-6, 6-5) next hosts Westerly on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.