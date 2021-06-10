BURRILLVILLE — Andrew Pietroszka scored with 1:58 remaining in the game as Westerly High edged Burrillville, 5-4, in a Division III boys lacrosse game on Thursday.
Lance Williams was credited with an assist on the winning goal.
The game was not scheduled until Wednesday. Burrillville missed several games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic and needed another game to be eligible for the D-III postseason.
Pietroszka scored twice and Madigan Hiltz had three goals. Williams finished with two assists.
Westerly goalie Brandon Tallardy faced 13 shots and made nine saves.
The D-III playoffs start next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
