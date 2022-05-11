SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Konnor Perrin scored seven goals, including the game-winner in overtime, Charlie Krause scored the 100th goal of his career and Chariho High defeated South Kingstown, 12-11, in a nonleague boys lacrosse game Wednesday.
Perrin scored unassisted about midway through the 4-minute sudden-death overtime period to win it. He also finished with an assist. Krause had three goals and three assists as the Chargers (7-5) held off the Division I Rebels (1-9) in regulation before posting the win.
"It was a great defensive effort in the last seven minutes of the game," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said. "We had to make a lot clutch stops to keep it tied, including a lot of clutch saves by Adam."
Goalkeeper Adam Leander made 14 saves and faced 35 shots.
Nate Ballard added one goal and three assists, Jackson Hernandez scored once and Nigel Palmer had an assist. Krause has 101 goals in his varsity career.
Chariho next hosts Prout/Exeter-West Greenwich on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
