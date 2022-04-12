WOOD RIVER JCT. — Konnor Perrin matched a school record with nine goals and the Chariho High boys lacrosse team beat Mt. Hope, 16-9, in a Division II game Tuesday.
"Konnor is always capable of having a big day and he started finally hitting the net a little more today," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said.
Perrin equaled Ben Hubertus' school mark of nine goals in a game, which he set in 2016. Perrin also had three assists.
Chariho broke open the game in the second period, scoring seven goals to take a 10-4 lead at the half.
Brendan Allamby finished with three goals and an assist. Nigel Palmer scored twice and had three assists. Jackson Hernandez added a goal and three assists, Max Marshall contributed a goal and an assist, and Nate Ballard had three assists.
Coco Keegan had a good game at long stick midfield, coming up with 10 ground balls, Meade said.
Mt. Hope dropped to 1-3, 1-3 Division II. Chariho (2-2, 2-1) next travels to Mount St. Charles on Thursday for a 4:15 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
