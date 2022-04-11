WESTERLY — Mount St. Charles took control in the second quarter and topped Westerly High, 17-6, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Monday at Augeri Field.
The match was tied at 2-2 after one quarter. But the Mounties outscored Westerly 5-1 in the second quarter and 7-2 in the third to take a 14-4 lead.
Jack Morrone finished with five goals and an assist for Westerly. Andrew Pietraszka scored Westerly's other goal and Liam Cody had two assists.
Mount improved to 2-0, 2-0 Division II. The Bulldogs (1-3, 1-2) next play at Prout-Exeter West Greenwich on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
