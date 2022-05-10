WOOD RIVER JCT. — Mount St. Charles scored four goals in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner in the final two minutes, to edge Chariho High, 11-10, in a Division II boys lacrosse match on Tuesday.
Chariho led 9-7 after three quarters before Mount rallied for the win. Chariho had lost by 10 goals to the Mounties, 21-11, on April 14.
"I think defensively we had a better game plan and were way more aware of who their best players are," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said. "And we had a few guys that weren't healthy the last time we played them.
"We were a man down maybe three or four minutes in the fourth quarter today and had to play a lot of defense and that didn't help. You can only do so much against their attack. They also controlled the faceoff game pretty well."
Charlie Krause had four goals and three assists for Chariho. Konnor Perrin contributed two goals and an assist, and Max Marshall scored twice. Brendan Allamby added a goal and two assists, Nate Ballard scored once, and Nigel Palmer and Jackson Hernandez had one assist each.
Chariho goalie Adam Leander made 19 saves.
Mount is 8-1, 8-0 Division II. Chariho (6-5, 6-4) next plays at South Kingstown on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.