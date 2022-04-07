BRISTOL — Jack Morrone scored seven goals and Westerly High defeated Mt. Hope, 13-8, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Thursday.
Westerly led 8-4 at the half and 11-6 after three quarters.
Andrew Pietraszka scored three times and had two assists for the Bulldogs. Lance Williams contributed two goals and two assists.
Liam Cody added one goal and two assists. Eric Fusaro had two assists, and Michael Carreiro and Joe Gervasini had one each.
Mt. Hope dropped to 1-2, 1-1 Division II. Westerly (1-2, 1-1) next hosts Mount St. Charles on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
