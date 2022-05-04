WESTERLY — Jack Morrone had seven goals and two assists, Andrew Pietraszka scored six times and the Westerly High boys lacrosse team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 19-4 victory over Mt. Hope on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs led the Division II game 5-1 after the first quarter and 11-3 at halftime.
Liam Cody added three goals and four assists. Joe Gervasini had one goal and two assists, Eric Fusaro had two assists, Michael Carreiro and Alex Luzzi each scored once, and Matt Horton and Tyler Rafferty each had one assist.
Westerly finished with 25 shots to 14 for the Huskies (1-6, 0-6).
Westerly next plays at Mount St. Charles on Friday at 5:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
