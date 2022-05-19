WESTERLY — Jack Morrone and Liam Cody scored five goals each as Westerly High beat Coventry, 15-6, on Senior Night at Augeri Field Thursday.
Cody contributed four assists and Morrone had two.
Andrew Pietraszka and Lance Williams each finished with two goals and an assist. Brayden Chiaradio scored once. Eric Fusaro finished with two assists and Tyler Rafferty had one.
Brandon Tallardy faced 15 shots and made nine saves.
Coventry is 3-9, 3-9 Division II. Westerly closed the season 3-11, 3-9.
— Keith Kimberlin
