WESTERLY — Jack Morrone scored four goals and Lance Williams had three as Westerly High defeated Wheeler School, 15-3, in a Division III boys lacrosse game Tuesday.
Wheeler scored two goals in the first period, but Westerly only allowed one goal the rest of the way. Westerly led 8-2 at the half.
Madigan Hiltz added two goals and two assists, and Hogan Tierney and Luke Marley each had two goals. Andrew Pietroszka finished with a goal and two assists, and Michael Carreiro scored the remaining Bulldogs goal.
Liam Cody and Williams had two assists each.
Westerly (2-0, 2-0 Division III) next travels to Rogers on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
