CLINTON, Conn. — Stonington High held a narrow halftime lead but couldn't hold off the Morgan School in a 12-10 boys lacrosse loss Saturday in a nonleague game.
Tyler Simao had three goals and two assists for the Bears, who led 7-6 at intermission before suffering their first loss of the season.
Jake Flynn and Ben Massengale each added three goals for Stonington (4-1). Nate Mahoney scored once, and Nate Hunyh had two assists.
The Huskies (5-2) have won three straight games.
The Bears next play at Montville on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.