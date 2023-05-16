CLINTON, Conn. — Stonington High's six-game winning streak came to an end with a nonleague boys lacrosse loss to Morgan, 11-8, on Tuesday.
Stonington dropped to 13-2, while Morgan, a Shoreline Conference school, is now 10-5.
Ben Massengale and Nathan Mahoney finished with three goals and an assist each for Stonington. Will French, who won 20 of 22 faceoffs, and Ethan Mahoney scored a goal each. Ethan Mahoney also contributed three assists.
Cam Elenteny and Tyler Siamo finished with an assist each. Goalie Andrew Whitman made six saves.
Stonington closes the regular season at Lewis Mills on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
