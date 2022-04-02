STONINGTON — Ben Massengale scored four goals as Stonington High beat Westerly High, 11-3, in a nonleague boys lacrosse game Saturday at Palmer Field.
Stonington scored the first five goals of the game in the season-opener for both teams.
Ethan Mahoney scored three goals for the Bears. Nate Hunyh had two goals. Will French contributed a goal and an assist and Tyler Simao also scored and had an assist. Cam Elenteny and Jake Flynn contributed an assist each for Stonington.
Jack Morrone score all three Westerly goals. Joe Gervasini and Liam Cody had assists.
Westerly next hosts Cumberland on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Stonington travels to Ledyard on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to face the Ledyard/Griswold co-op team.
— Keith Kimberlin
