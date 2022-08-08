WOOD RIVER JCT. — Charlie Krause put up some pretty impressive numbers during his time on the Chariho High boys lacrosse team.
The senior, who played attack, compiled 53 goals and 28 assists this past season. He finished his career with 116 goals and 55 assists.
The 116 goals are a school record as are the 55 assists. His 53 goals in 2022 ranks No. 4 on the Chariho single-season scoring list. The 28 assists are also No. 4.
What makes his accomplishments even more significant is Chariho did not play in 2020, Krause's sophomore season, due to the coronavirus pandemic. If he had played that season, the career marks would have been significantly higher.
Krause's season did not go unnoticed — he was named first-team Division II by the league's coaches.
"Charlie was one of our most elite offensive players," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said. "Each year he has been producing more and more. We primarily run our offense through him."
Meade said Krause has a knack for finding the back of the cage.
"From the time he was a freshman he understood the game and how to get to open spots where he could finish," Meade said. "He got better at dodging. He has a very hard shot that was also very accurate. Even if he had just a little room he could put it where he wanted to."
Chariho's Nigel Palmer, a senior, was named to the second team for Division II as a midfielder.
"He was just an all-around player that helped us on faceoffs too," Meade said. "It was that he was a great offensive player, too, but he was an all-around leader on the field."
Palmer finished the season with 12 goals and 19 assists.
Senior Aidan Haxton was named to the second team as a defender.
"Defensively, he was our best player. It was noticeable when he went down with a minor injury," Meade said. "The defensive side of the ball was not the same without him. He was reliable on clears and ground balls."
Brendan Allamby, Nate Ballard, Haxton, Jackson Hernandez, Adam Leander, Konnor Perrin, Grayson Snyder and Nathan Winthrop were named to the academic All-State team.
The Chargers finished the season 9-7, losing to top seed and eventual champion Mount St. Charles, 17-6, in the Division II semifinals. Four of their losses came against Mount and Cumberland, the two teams that played for the title.
"It was a successful year. We had a winning record again, and we had a lot of new guys in new positions. We made it to the semifinals and lost to [Mount] by nearly the same score they beat Cumberland by for the championship," Meade said. "I'm proud of where we ended up. Hopefully, we can get back there and even further next season."
Mount beat Cumberland, 17-5, for the title.
