BRISTOL — Charlie Krause and Konnor Perrin scored five goals each as Chariho beat Mt. Hope, 17-4, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Thursday.
Krause also contributed three assists, and Perrin had a pair.
Nate Ballard scored twice and won 20 faceoffs. Jackson Hernandez and Grayson Snyder finished with a goal and an assist each.
Nigel Palmer, Max Marshall and Coco Keegan each scored a goal. Brendan Allamby finished with three assists.
The Chargers led 11-1 at the half.
Mt. Hope dropped to 1-6-1, 1-6-1 Division II. Chariho (6-4, 6-3) next hosts Mount St. Charles on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
