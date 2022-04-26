MONTVILLE — Stonington High topped winless Montville, 8-6, in a boys lacrosse game Tuesday and remains unbeaten in ECC Division II.
The Bears are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the league.
Nate Huynh scored four goals and had two assists for the Bears. Tyler Simao scored three times and had two assists, and Jake Flynn finished with one goal and one assist.
Ben Massengale added two assists, and Ethan Mahoney had one. Mahoney also won 10 of 15 faceoffs. Goalie Will Banfield made six saves.
Montville dropped to 0-7, 0-4 Division II. Stonington (5-1, 3-0) next plays at East Lyme on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
