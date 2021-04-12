LEDYARD — Tyler Simao, a freshman, had four goals and four assists to lead Stonington High over Ledyard/Griswold, 15-4, in the boys lacrosse season opener for both teams Monday.
Seven Stonington players, including Simao, had goals in the ECC North Division game: Nate Hennessy scored four times, Aidan Davies had three goals, and Joe Hayes, Cam Elenteny, Will French and Ben Massengale each scored once.
Davies, Elenteny, French and Massengale each added one assist for the Bears, who outshot Ledyard/Griswold, 37-9. Goalie Will Banfield was credited with five saves.
Stonington next hosts Montville on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
