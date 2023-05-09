STONINGTON — Will French won 27 of 29 faceoffs, scored three goals and had an assist as Stonington High topped Montville, 20-6, in an ECC Division II boys lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Ethan Mahoney contributed four goals and one assist for the Bears. Tyler Simao had three goals and three assists while Nathan Mahoney finished with two goals and four assists.
Cam Elenteny had two goals and an assist and Logan Christina scored twice. Ben Massengale finished with a goal and two assists and Jackson Hayes had a goal and an assist.
Cooper Light and Maclan Griscom each scored a goal. Goalie Andrew Whitman made five saves.
Stonington has won four straight to move to 11-1, 7-0 Division III. Montville's record was not available as it has not posted results from its three most recent games on the CIAC website.
Stonington next travels to Bacon Academy on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
