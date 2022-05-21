GROTON — Fitch scored in the fourth overtime and edged Stonington High, 12-11, in an ECC out-of-division boys lacrosse game on Saturday.
Tyler Simao finished with four goals for the Bears. Cam Elenteny had three goals and two assists, and Ben Massengale scored twice.
Nate Hunyh added a goal and three assists, and Ethan Mahoney scored a goal and won 21 of 27 faceoffs.
Will Banfield made 21 saves for Stonington.
Fitch evened its record at 7-7. Stonington (9-7) next plays East Lyme in the ECC tournament semifinals at Ledyard on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.