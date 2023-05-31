STONINGTON — Stonington High's Cam Elenteny scored with 1.5 seconds left lifting the Bears past Haddam-Killingworth, 12-11, in the Class S boys lacrosse state tournament first round on Wednesday.
Stonington had tied the game with about 20 seconds remaining. Stonington's Jackson Hayes came up with the ball in a scramble after the ensuing faceoff and passed it to Elenteny with six seconds left.
"He took it hard down the left alley, got around a defender and scored on the far pipe," Stonington coach Conor Doyle. "I've been involved in a lot of overtime games, but nothing like that."
No. 10 Haddam-Killingworth (14-3) led 8-6 at the half, but Doyle said the game was close throughout as neither team led by more than three goals.
"Our defense played outstanding," Doyle said. "They had some powerhouse shooters."
Doyle cited the play of defenders Ben French, Brady Mullen and Hayes. Goalie Andrew Whitman made eight saves.
Elenteny finished with three goals and an assist. Nathan Mahoney contributed three goals and two assists. Tyler Simao had two goals and an assist and Ethan Mahoney scored twice. Maclan Griscom scored a goal.
Will French won 18 of 23 faceoffs and scored a goal and had an assist.
No. 7 Stonington (16-2) will travel to No. 3 Weston on Saturday at 3 p.m. Weston defeated No. 15 Waterford, 15-2, on Wednesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
