STONINGTON — Cam Elenteny scored five goals and Tyler Simao contributed three goals and three assists as Stonington High beat Ledyard, 18-4, in an ECC North Division boys lacrosse match Tuesday.
Stonington led the Senior Night match 11-2 at the half.
Ben Massengale finished with a pair of goals and three assists and Aidan Davies scored twice for the Bears. Nate Hennessey had a goal and three assists.
Will French added a goal and two assists. Ethan Mahoney and Jacob McBain finished with a goal and an assist each. Joe Hayes and Jake Flynn each scored once, and Kyle Marino had an assist.
Will Banfield made 10 saves. French and Ethan Mahoney combined to win 20 of 24 faceoffs.
Ledyard dropped to 4-5, 3-2 ECC North. Stonington (6-5, 4-1) next travels to Montville on Thursday for a game at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.