STONINGTON — Cam Elenteny and Tyler Simao had big games on a rainy night to lead the Stonington High boys lacrosse team past Montville, 12-3, on Thursday.
Elenteny, a sophomore, finished with five goals and one assist, and Simao, a freshman, had four goals and four assists in the ECC North Division game.
The Bears were up 8-2 at halftime before increasing their lead after intermission.
Ben Massengale added two goals, Will French had a goal and an assist, and Nate Hennessey had three assists as Stonington finished with a 31-23 shots advantage. Goalie Will Banfield made 10 saves.
Stonington next hosts Bacon Academy on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
