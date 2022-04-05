LEDYARD — Cam Elenteny had four goals and three assists and Tyler Simao had four goals and one assist to lead Stonington over Ledyard/Griswold, 16-7, in an ECC Division II boy lacrosse game Tuesday.
The Bears (2-0, 1-0) got off to a good start, leading 8-2 after the first period. By halftime it was 12-3.
Jake Flynn and Nate Mahoney each added two goals, Nate Hunyh had a goal and an assist, and Ben Massengale, Ethan Mahoney and Will French scored once apiece.
Stonington finished with 25 shots on goal. Keeper Will Banfield made eight saves.
Ledyard/Griswold fell to 0-2, 0-1.
The Bears next host St. Bernard/Wheeler on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
