STONINGTON — Cam Elenteny scored three goals and contributed two assists as Stonington High beat Bacon Academy, 5-3, in an ECC Division II boys lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Ben Massengale scored the other two Stonington goals and Will French won nine of nine faceoffs. Andrew Shitman finished with seven saves.
Bacon Academy is now 4-2, 2-1 Division II. Stonington (5-0, 3-0) next travels to Waterford on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
