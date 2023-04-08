GROTON — Cam Elenteny scored seven goals and Ben Massengale finished with four as unbeaten Stonington High topped Fitch, 12-10, in an ECC out-of-division boys lacrosse game on Saturday.
Stonington (3-0) led 8-4 at the half.
Maclan Griscom contributed a goal and an assist for the Bears. Will French won 24 of 26 faceoffs and Andrew Whitman made six saves in goal.
Fitch dropped to 1-2. Stonington next hosts Ledyard/Griswold on Saturday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
