COLCHESTER, Conn. — Cam Elenteny scored five goals and had two assists as Stonington High finished unbeaten in ECC Division II boys lacrosse season after a 13-7 win against Bacon Academy on Thursday.
Stonington is 12-1, 8-0 Division II.
Tyler Simao contributed three goals and two assists and Ben Massengale had three goals and an assist for the Bears. Will French won 18 of 23 faceoffs and finished with a goal and an assist.
Nathan Mahoney had three assists. Ethan Mahoney had a goal and Patrick McGugan an assist.
Andrew Whitman made nine saves.
Bacon is now 8-6, 5-2. Stonington hosts unbeaten Westerly in a nonleague game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
