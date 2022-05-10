STONINGTON — Cam Elenteny and Ben Massengale scored four goals each and Stonington High beat Ledyard-Griswold, 18-4, in an ECC Division II game on Tuesday.
Elenteny also had two assists. Tyler Simao scored three times, and Nate Hunyh finished with two goals and three assists.
Jake Flynn contributed a goal and three assists. Maclan Griscom, Rye Dickson, Aiden Carter and Justin Norton scored a goal each. Ethan Mahoney had two assists and won 14 of 18 faceoffs. Patrick McGugan contributed an assist.
Ledyard-Griswold is now 2-10, 1-5 Division II. Stonington (7-5, 5-1) next plays at St. Bernard-Wheeler on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
