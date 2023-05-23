EAST LYME — Cam Elenteny and Nathan Mahoney scored four goals each as Stonington High defeated NFA, 18-13, in the ECC boys lacrosse semifinals on Tuesday.
Stonington (15-2), the second seed, will face East Lyme or Waterford in the finals on Thursday at Waterford.
Elenteny had two assists and Mahoney one.
Ethan Mahoney had three goals and an assist and Ben Massengale also scored three times. Tyler Simao contributed two goals and an assist.
Will French scored twice and won 25 of 30 faceoffs. Patrick McGugan contributed an assist.
Goalie Andrew Whitman had 11 saves.
Third-seeded NFA dropped to 10-7.
— Keith Kimberlin
