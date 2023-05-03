UNCASVILLE — Cam Elenteny scored six times and Nathan Mahoney contributed five goals as Stonington High beat St. Bernard-Wheeler, 17-3, in an ECC Division II boys lacrosse match on Wednesday.
Elenteny and Mahoney each had one assist. Tyler Simao scored twice and finished with two assists. Will French contributed two goals and won 22 of 23 faceoffs.
Jackson Hayes had a goal and an assist. Ben Massengale scored once and Ethan Mahoney had an assist. Goalie Andre Whitman made three saves.
Stonington (10-1, 6-0 Division II) next hosts Montville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.