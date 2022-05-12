UNCASVILLE — Cam Elenteny scored six goals and had two assists as Stonington High beat St. Bernard/Wheeler, 17-9, in an ECC Division II boys lacrosse game on Thursday.
Elenteny has 39 goals and 17 assists this season.
Ben Massengale finished with four goals, while Tyler Simao had three goals and one assist for the Bears (8-5, 6-1 Division II). Ethan Mahoney had two goals and two assists and won 11 of 23 faceoffs.
Nate Hunyh and Nate Mahoney each added a goal and an assist. Will Banfield made nine saves in goal.
St. Bernard/Wheeler dropped to 4-8, 3-4. The Bears next play at Old Lyme on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.